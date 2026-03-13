Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) PT at C$96.44

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$96.44.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$97.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$85.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.49. The firm has a market cap of C$47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.04. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$74.56 and a 12-month high of C$94.76.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of C$8.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.24%.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm. Sun Life generates about a third of its profit from asset-management operations.

