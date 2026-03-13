Analysts Set Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) PT at $308.95

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $317.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 121,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,455,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 256,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,033,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,165,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $290.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 23.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

