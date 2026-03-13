Analysts Set Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI) PT at $16.68

Shares of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.6818.

GEMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Gemini Space Station from $26.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Gemini Space Station from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Gemini Space Station from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Gemini Space Station from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th.

Get Gemini Space Station alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gemini Space Station

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Space Station

Gemini Space Station Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter worth $5,878,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter valued at $38,815,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at $38,336,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter worth about $1,677,000.

NASDAQ:GEMI opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. Gemini Space Station has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50.

About Gemini Space Station

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure. Gemini was founded in 2014 to be the most trusted, secure, and easy way to buy, sell, and store crypto assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Space Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Space Station and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.