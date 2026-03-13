Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Director Steven Chu Sells 166,632 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Steven Chu sold 166,632 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $2,986,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,914.88. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,877,952.50.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Amprius Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. 3,725,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,143,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 3.04. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

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Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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