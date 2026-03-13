AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $31,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 45,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $215.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $242.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.79.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.82.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

