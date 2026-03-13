American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Given New $57.00 Price Target at B. Riley Financial

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APEI. Northland Securities set a $51.00 target price on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Griffin Securities set a $53.00 price target on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on American Public Education from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

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American Public Education Stock Up 20.0%

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $9.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 1,914,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,019. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $158.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. American Public Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 4D Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 111.1% during the second quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168,362 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education News Summary

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American Public Education Company Profile

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American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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