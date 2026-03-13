American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $59.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. American Healthcare REIT traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 1218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AHR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AHR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $1,720,876.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,283.04. This represents a 64.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.