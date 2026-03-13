Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ameresco from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Ameresco from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Ameresco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

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Ameresco Stock Down 5.9%

NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 644,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,268. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $536,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at $481,890.65. The trade was a 52.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,020 shares of company stock valued at $577,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.4% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 40,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ameresco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its stake in Ameresco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 22,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

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Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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