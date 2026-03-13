Amcor PLC $AMCR Stock Position Increased by Seven Six Capital Management LLC

Seven Six Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Amcor makes up approximately 7.3% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Seven Six Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Amcor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. First County Bank CT lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 312,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Amcor Stock Up 0.9%

AMCR traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 207,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,206. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 169.93%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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