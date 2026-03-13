Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Natixis Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,917,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,884 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,958,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $209.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at $107,512,341.02. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.
Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $255 and analysts broadly remain constructive, supporting sentiment that Amazon’s AI/cloud investments can pay off long-term. Wolfe Research Raises Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon plans to move its Prime Day event to late June from July — an earlier Prime Day can shift meaningful revenues into Q2, affecting seasonality and logistics planning for the quarter. Reuters: Prime Day Move
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon won a federal injunction against an AI shopping agent (Perplexity/Comet), preserving control of its buying flow and protecting its commerce moat for now. PYMNTS: Injunction vs Perplexity
- Positive Sentiment: Zoox (Amazon’s autonomous unit) struck a deal with Uber to deploy robotaxis on Uber’s app — a commercial pathway for Zoox that could accelerate revenue optionality for Amazon’s mobility investments. Reuters: Zoox-Uber Deal
- Positive Sentiment: AWS co-sponsored Physical AI fellowship (with Nvidia and MassRobotics) and Amazon is expanding Health AI on its site—both moves underline AWS and Amazon’s push to monetize AI across cloud, healthcare and robotics. PYMNTS: Physical AI Fellowship
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is targeting large bond sales / euro-bond issuance to fund AI capacity (debt-funded CapEx)—this secures funding but increases leverage and investor focus on returns from the spend. FinancialPost: Euro Bond Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon outlined a big multi-year investment in Poland (23 billion zlotys for 2026–2028), signaling continued geographic expansion but also more near-term capex. Reuters: Poland Investment
- Negative Sentiment: Milan prosecutors sought trial for Amazon’s European unit and four executives over alleged €1.2B tax evasion — a significant legal/regulatory overhang that could lead to fines and negative headlines. Reuters: Italian Tax Trial Request
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of retail-site outages and an AI agent giving inaccurate advice prompted Amazon to “put humans back in the loop,” raising operational and reputational risk around fast AI rollouts. Fortune: Site Outages and AI Errors
- Negative Sentiment: FCC chair publicly criticized Amazon over slow satellite launches after Amazon opposed SpaceX’s massive plan — regulatory scrutiny and public spat increase political/regulatory risk on Project Kuiper. CNBC: FCC Criticism
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
