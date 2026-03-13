Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $114,734.40 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $114,734.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,311,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,419,537.28. This represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 237,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.43. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $194.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

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Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.56 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 341.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTG. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alta Equipment Group

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc (NYSE: ALTG) is a North American distributor of material handling and logistics equipment. The company offers a broad lineup of forklifts, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, tow motors, pallet jacks and related attachments, serving manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and industrial facilities. Through its network of branch locations, Alta Equipment provides customers with new and used sales, short- and long-term rentals, and integrated fleet management solutions designed to support operational efficiency.

In addition to equipment sales, Alta Equipment supports customers with comprehensive after-sales services.

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