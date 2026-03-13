ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Short Interest Up 108.0% in February

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 55,836 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the February 12th total of 26,847 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,460 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,460 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 94,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter.

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ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ACES traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 112,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.46. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

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