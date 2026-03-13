Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Harspring Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harspring Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.3% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 1.1%
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.71.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG
Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet closed its largest-ever acquisition, the $32B purchase of Wiz, adding cloud security capabilities to Google Cloud that could improve revenue mix and enterprise adoption. Google Completes $32 Billion Purchase of Cybersecurity Firm Wiz
- Positive Sentiment: Gemini AI is being integrated into Google Maps via an “Ask Maps” feature, demonstrating monetizable product differentiation and widening Gemini’s reach across core apps. Google Adds Its Gemini AI Model to Google Maps
- Positive Sentiment: Google reversed course on Android billing, cutting developer fees and restoring Fortnite to the Play Store — a move that reduces platform friction and can help app store revenue/stability. Google App Store Brings Back Fortnite, Changes Fee Structure
- Positive Sentiment: Competitor delay: Meta reportedly postponed its next AI model release, which may give Alphabet more time to extend Gemini’s lead and capture incremental market share. Meta Is Falling Behind in AI Models. Its Loss Could Be Google’s Gain, Report Says.
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet will combine its GFiber unit with Astound Broadband and retain a minority stake; this reduces capex burden but limits control — a capital-allocation tradeoff investors are parsing. Google sells partial stake in fiber business, becomes minority owner of new venture
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: U.K. regulator Ofcom has issued deadlines and warnings for tech firms to better protect young users — heightened regulatory scrutiny can increase compliance costs and policy uncertainty. Big tech given warning – and deadline – by UK regulator
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets and analysts flag that Google’s AI story is being tested versus expectations (valuation and competitive pressure), a narrative that can cap near-term multiple expansion. Google’s AI Dominance Is Being Tested. Here’s What Investors Need to Know
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
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