Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Harspring Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harspring Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.3% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,950,432. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.64 and its 200 day moving average is $289.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.71.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

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Alphabet Profile

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Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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