Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0005. Allstar Health Brands shares last traded at $0.0005, with a volume of 25,035 shares.
Allstar Health Brands Stock Performance
About Allstar Health Brands
Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes. It has partnership with World Wide Entertainment (WWE) to market and sell their line of Tapout nutraceutical products. Allstar Health Brands, Inc was formerly known as Axxess Pharma, Inc and changed its name to Allstar Health Brands, Inc in June 2017.
