Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH) Stock Price Up 5% After Earnings Beat

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $20.0210. Approximately 701,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 840,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Key Stories Impacting Alliance Laundry

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Laundry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 and FY results showed solid growth: Q4 revenue $434.9M (+10.1% YoY) and FY net revenues $1.7B (+13%). Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $436M (+14%) with record adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.5% — evidence of improving operating leverage. Read More.

Q4 and FY results showed solid growth: Q4 revenue $434.9M (+10.1% YoY) and FY net revenues $1.7B (+13%). Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $436M (+14%) with record adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.5% — evidence of improving operating leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.24 beat consensus by $0.01 and revenue topped estimates, supporting the narrative of broad‑based segment strength and innovation driving growth. Read More.

Q4 EPS of $0.24 beat consensus by $0.01 and revenue topped estimates, supporting the narrative of broad‑based segment strength and innovation driving growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management provided 2026 guidance targeting +5–7% revenue growth, +6–8% Adjusted EBITDA growth, continued margin expansion and further deleveraging toward the low‑2x net leverage range — a clear roadmap for cash‑flow and balance‑sheet improvement. Read More.

Management provided 2026 guidance targeting +5–7% revenue growth, +6–8% Adjusted EBITDA growth, continued margin expansion and further deleveraging toward the low‑2x net leverage range — a clear roadmap for cash‑flow and balance‑sheet improvement. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials — press release, conference call and slide deck — give more color on segment performance and international traction for investors who want to dig into assumptions behind guidance. Read More.

Company materials — press release, conference call and slide deck — give more color on segment performance and international traction for investors who want to dig into assumptions behind guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly updates and transcripts provide additional management commentary on supply‑chain, product cadence and service/parts momentum — items that can affect execution but aren’t immediate drivers of the stock move. Read More.

Quarterly updates and transcripts provide additional management commentary on supply‑chain, product cadence and service/parts momentum — items that can affect execution but aren’t immediate drivers of the stock move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some post‑earnings coverage highlighted an EPS/expectations nuance and valuation concerns; that commentary has tempered the rally and led some analysts to keep a cautious “hold” stance. Read More.

Some post‑earnings coverage highlighted an EPS/expectations nuance and valuation concerns; that commentary has tempered the rally and led some analysts to keep a cautious “hold” stance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation headwinds: ALH trades below its 50‑day moving average and carries a high trailing P/E (~70.7), which can make upside reliant on sustained execution versus already‑priced growth. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Alliance Laundry in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Alliance Laundry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Laundry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the 4th quarter valued at $45,746,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter valued at $2,048,000.

Alliance Laundry Trading Up 5.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45.

Alliance Laundry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Laundry Systems (NYSE: ALH) is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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