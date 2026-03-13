Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

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Alcoa Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.85. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 52,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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