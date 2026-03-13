AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 31,794 shares, an increase of 215.1% from the February 12th total of 10,090 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that specializes in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company’s core business activity involves investing primarily in agency mortgage-backed securities issued and guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. AGNC uses secured financing, including repurchase agreements, to leverage its portfolio and seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Founded in April 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC Investment Corp operates predominantly within the United States residential mortgage market.

