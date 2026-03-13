AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5394 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ AGNCP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 52,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,711. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that specializes in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company’s core business activity involves investing primarily in agency mortgage-backed securities issued and guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. AGNC uses secured financing, including repurchase agreements, to leverage its portfolio and seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Founded in April 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC Investment Corp operates predominantly within the United States residential mortgage market.

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Dividend History for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

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