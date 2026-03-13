Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,177 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 666,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore raised Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

