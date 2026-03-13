ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target Cut to C$49.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$51.00 to C$49.50 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADEN. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ADENTRA from C$54.50 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Report on ADEN
ADENTRA Stock Down 2.7%
ADENTRA Company Profile
Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.
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