Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Issues Earnings Results

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.70, Zacks reports.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACXP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 5,141,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,083. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.16.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACXP. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti‐infective therapies. The company’s research platform leverages insights into bacterial virulence regulation and quorum sensing pathways to design small-molecule candidates aimed at reducing pathogen toxicity and biofilm formation. By targeting key mechanisms of infection rather than bacterial viability alone, Acurx seeks to offer differentiated treatment options that may help address the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance.

Acurx’s lead product candidates are being developed to treat acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), including cases caused by drug-resistant strains such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Further Reading

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