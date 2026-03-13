Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0006

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $658.21 thousand and approximately $159.89 thousand worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004447 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency. Acala Token has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,166,666,660 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.00058838 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $152,204.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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