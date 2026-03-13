AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) Short Interest Update

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,338 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the February 12th total of 25,194 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF by 655.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 33,961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Teucrium Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,744,000.

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PFLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 51,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

The AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted U.S. index of short-term preferred and hybrid securities that are multifactor-selected. PFLD was launched on Nov 19, 2019 and is managed by AAM.

