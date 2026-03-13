8,632 Shares in Ferguson plc $FERG Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Ferguson by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ferguson by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ferguson by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 322,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Key Ferguson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical/analyst note — Zacks highlights that FERG has fallen ~13.6% over four weeks and is now in oversold territory, arguing that heavy selling may be exhausted and noting strong analyst agreement in upward earnings-estimate revisions that could support a near-term trend reversal. Zacks: Ferguson plc Loses 13.6% in 4 Weeks

Technical/analyst note — Zacks highlights that FERG has fallen ~13.6% over four weeks and is now in oversold territory, arguing that heavy selling may be exhausted and noting strong analyst agreement in upward earnings-estimate revisions that could support a near-term trend reversal. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated celebrity/entertainment coverage using the “Ferguson” name — multiple articles about actor Rebecca Ferguson (Silo season updates, Dune: Part 3 comments) are circulating but have no material bearing on Ferguson plc’s business or financials. Collider: Rebecca Ferguson on Silo

Unrelated celebrity/entertainment coverage using the “Ferguson” name — multiple articles about actor Rebecca Ferguson (Silo season updates, Dune: Part 3 comments) are circulating but have no material bearing on Ferguson plc’s business or financials. Neutral Sentiment: Tabloid and royal-family items referencing Sarah Ferguson and other public figures are generating headlines but are unrelated to the industrial distributor Ferguson plc and should not drive fundamentals. (Examples include coverage on social/celebrity developments.) Yahoo: Sarah Ferguson coverage

Tabloid and royal-family items referencing Sarah Ferguson and other public figures are generating headlines but are unrelated to the industrial distributor Ferguson plc and should not drive fundamentals. (Examples include coverage on social/celebrity developments.) Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (reported Feb. 24) disappointed on EPS vs. consensus (reported $1.99 vs. $2.24 expected), although revenue grew modestly year-over-year. The earnings miss and subsequent profit-taking are key drivers of the recent weakness in FERG shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ferguson from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.93.

Ferguson Price Performance

NYSE FERG opened at $219.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.46. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $271.64. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

Featured Stories

