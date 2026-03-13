7,616 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE Bought by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,582,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,336,000 after acquiring an additional 904,701 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,016,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,406,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,194.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 179,630 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,716,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector. VLUE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

