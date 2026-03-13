68,355 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,116,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,256,000 after buying an additional 465,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,236,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after acquiring an additional 160,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,939 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,797,000 after purchasing an additional 695,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $43,194.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,973. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $936,078. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $77.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.30 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

