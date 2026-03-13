5,633 Shares in Vistra Corp. $VST Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

