552,408 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Acquired by ARP Global Capital Ltd

ARP Global Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 552,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,427,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of ARP Global Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 96,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 648,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $71.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

