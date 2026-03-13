40,716 Shares in BlackSky Technology Inc. $BKSY Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BlackSky Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,208,000 after purchasing an additional 123,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackSky Technology by 343.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 432,023 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 128.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 269,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 94.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 206,371 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKSY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of BKSY stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 65.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

