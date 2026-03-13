40,246 Shares in Spotify Technology $SPOT Acquired by Meridiem Capital Partners LP

Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,092,000. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 1.8% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.87.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $9.14 on Friday, reaching $518.73. 146,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,468. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

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