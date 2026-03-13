26,201 Shares in Etsy Inc $ETSY Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Etsy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Josh Silverman sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $4,979,828.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,381.06. This represents a 48.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $329,424.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,576,362. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter.

Etsy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

See Also

