2,432 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $2,511,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,267,000 after buying an additional 208,428 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.91, for a total value of $546,753.96. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 103,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,234,874.95. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total value of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,147.67. The trade was a 46.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.29.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $209.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $216.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 9.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

