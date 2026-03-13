210,341 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 210,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,000. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $2,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,430,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,482,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.35.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,437. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,602.18. This represents a 8.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

Further Reading

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