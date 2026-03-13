19,168 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Bought by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,702.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 362,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 354,776 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,118,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,206.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 119,451 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9,846.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 116,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,220,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $127.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

