143,691 Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 352.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.