12,212 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,446,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,594,000 after buying an additional 670,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,170,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $1,239,834,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,892,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,894,000 after buying an additional 1,345,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $54.33 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

