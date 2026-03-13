120,000 Shares in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Acquired by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Amer Sports Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:AS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Amer Sports from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $49.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.