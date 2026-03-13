10,616 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,269,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,930,000 after acquiring an additional 442,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,082,000 after acquiring an additional 219,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vertiv by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $538,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Vertiv Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of VRT stock opened at $265.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day moving average of $179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $276.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.02.
Vertiv Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Vertiv launched the OneCore digital‑twin platform aimed at accelerating high‑density AI data center builds — a product move that directly targets the fast‑growing AI infrastructure market and supports revenue leverage over coming years. Vertiv (VRT) Debuts OneCore Digital Twin Platform for AI Data Centers
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile bullish coverage (including Jim Cramer) and positive features highlight Vertiv as a top AI/data‑center play, which tends to attract momentum and retail/trading flows. Jim Cramer on Vertiv Holdings: “What a Stock, What a Company”
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage emphasizes Vertiv’s outperformance versus peers on execution and AI tailwinds — articles argue the company is outpacing competitors, supporting a longer‑term growth narrative. Why Vertiv Is Outpacing Every Competitor
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst‑focused pieces (Zacks, Yahoo synthesis) highlight recent rally among AI‑infrastructure names and flag Vertiv as carrying favorable momentum/rankings, implying further upside potential if AI capex continues. The Zacks Analyst Blog Vertiv, HubSpot, Dell, Keysight and Cognex
- Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat included Vertiv among megatrend beneficiaries (AI, cloud, clean energy), reinforcing the structural demand story for data‑center infrastructure over the next decade. Megatrends Still Matter: 3 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years (VRT)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage assessing valuation and consensus ratings notes a consensus around a “moderate buy” and elevated multiples (reflecting growth expectations). This keeps the stock vulnerable to changes in execution or interest‑rate sentiment. Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: A company director sold about $18.97 million of VRT stock — a large insider sale that likely triggered near‑term selling/lock‑in by other holders and contributed to downward pressure on the share price today. Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells $18,974,904.06 in Stock
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv
In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.
