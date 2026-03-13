10,616 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,269,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,930,000 after acquiring an additional 442,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,082,000 after acquiring an additional 219,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vertiv by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $538,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $265.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day moving average of $179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $276.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.