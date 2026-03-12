Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) vs. Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics N/A -71.00% -56.13% Zimmer Biomet 8.56% 12.93% 7.11%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capricor Therapeutics and Zimmer Biomet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 1 0 9 0 2.80 Zimmer Biomet 3 10 8 1 2.32

Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.82, indicating a potential upside of 23.58%. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $106.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Zimmer Biomet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $22.27 million 82.03 -$40.47 million ($1.80) -18.35 Zimmer Biomet $8.23 billion 2.23 $705.20 million $3.54 26.46

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Capricor Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Capricor Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.