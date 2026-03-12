Zacks Research Downgrades Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) to Strong Sell

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Prudential Public has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Public by 1,103.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Public by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

