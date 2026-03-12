Yvette Schultz Sells 25,000 Shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) insider Yvette Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $570,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 649,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,822,713.54. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AM. Weiss Ratings upgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

