YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share on Thursday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a 29.9% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8%
SDTY stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71.
About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
