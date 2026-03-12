YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share on Thursday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a 29.9% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8%

SDTY stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71.

About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index. SDTY was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

