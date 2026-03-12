Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 3,757 shares.The stock last traded at $21.20 and had previously closed at $19.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yankuang Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 8.1%

About Yankuang Energy Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Yankuang Energy Group Co, Ltd. is a state-owned enterprise based in Jining, Shandong Province, China, primarily engaged in coal mining and comprehensive energy services. As one of the largest coal producers in Shandong, the company’s core operations include the exploration, extraction and processing of thermal and coking coal. In addition to its traditional coal business, Yankuang Energy Group has extended its operations into coal chemical production, power generation and related engineering services to support China’s broader energy transition.

The company’s coal chemical segment produces a range of downstream products, including methanol, ammonia, fertilizers and other industrial chemicals derived from coal gasification processes.

