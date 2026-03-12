Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) CEO Ian Mortimer Sells 11,269 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) CEO Ian Mortimer sold 11,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $677,379.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,480.41. This represents a 43.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Mortimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Ian Mortimer sold 270,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $16,289,100.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $1,777,200.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 149,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.91. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $63.95.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase 3 efficacy readout — Xenon’s azetukalner met its goal in the focal-onset seizures study (X-TOLE2), and management plans an NDA filing in Q3 2026, materially derisking the lead program and supporting near-term commercial value. Zacks: Azetukalner Study

Phase 3 efficacy readout — Xenon’s azetukalner met its goal in the focal-onset seizures study (X-TOLE2), and management plans an NDA filing in Q3 2026, materially derisking the lead program and supporting near-term commercial value. Positive Sentiment: Major capital raise — Xenon priced an upsized offering to raise roughly $650M at $57.00/share (with an underwriter option to add shares), which substantially strengthens the balance sheet to fund Phase 3/commercial work and reduces near-term financing risk. GlobeNewswire: Offering

Major capital raise — Xenon priced an upsized offering to raise roughly $650M at $57.00/share (with an underwriter option to add shares), which substantially strengthens the balance sheet to fund Phase 3/commercial work and reduces near-term financing risk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism and higher price targets — Several firms boosted targets and reiterated buys (Deutsche Bank to $90, HC Wainwright to $74, Wells Fargo to $68, Needham bullish), which can drive buying interest and momentum. Deutsche Bank PT HC Wainwright Note

Analyst optimism and higher price targets — Several firms boosted targets and reiterated buys (Deutsche Bank to $90, HC Wainwright to $74, Wells Fargo to $68, Needham bullish), which can drive buying interest and momentum. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright updated multi-year EPS forecasts (improving FY2028–FY2030 but nudging FY2027 slightly worse); the revisions show evolving model assumptions tied to program timing and commercialization, but remain estimates that can change with trial/regulatory developments. HC Wainwright EPS Revision

HC Wainwright updated multi-year EPS forecasts (improving FY2028–FY2030 but nudging FY2027 slightly worse); the revisions show evolving model assumptions tied to program timing and commercialization, but remain estimates that can change with trial/regulatory developments. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Ian Mortimer and other insiders disclosed large open-market sales (Mortimer sold ~270k shares and others sold several thousand), substantially reducing insider ownership and potentially signaling liquidity-taking or governance concerns for some investors. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Insider selling — CEO Ian Mortimer and other insiders disclosed large open-market sales (Mortimer sold ~270k shares and others sold several thousand), substantially reducing insider ownership and potentially signaling liquidity-taking or governance concerns for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Dilution risk — while the $650M raise boosts runway, the sizable share issuance (and potential additional underwriter option) increases outstanding shares and may pressure near-term per-share metrics. GlobeNewswire: Offering

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,424,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,084,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,110,000 after buying an additional 140,149 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after buying an additional 1,435,096 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,605,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,837,000 after buying an additional 895,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,414,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,058,000 after buying an additional 233,466 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XENE. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

