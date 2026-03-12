Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Sells $46,327.50 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) VP John Desjarlais sold 4,118 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $46,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 266,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,246.25. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 73.20%.The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Xencor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Xencor by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

