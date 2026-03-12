Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Sells $46,327.50 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) VP John Desjarlais sold 4,118 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $46,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 266,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,246.25. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Xencor Price Performance
NASDAQ XNCR opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 73.20%.The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.
The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.
