Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Sells $27,572.04 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) VP John Desjarlais sold 2,502 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $27,572.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 263,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,417.62. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $883.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 73.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Xencor by 9.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 344,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 83,143 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

Featured Articles

