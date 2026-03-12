X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Trading Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 107,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 125,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

X-Terra Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64.

X-Terra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, nickel, and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-Terra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Terra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.