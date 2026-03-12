X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 498 shares, an increase of 643.3% from the February 12th total of 67 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 479 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.05% of X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF alerts:

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Stock Performance

ZTAX remained flat at $26.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Increases Dividend

About X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5072 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (ZTAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated municipal securities that are exempt from US federal, state, and local taxes. Securities could be of any maturity or credit quality issued by Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands. ZTAX was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by X-Square Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.