Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $138.87 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.8667.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.01. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $134.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.94.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,542,392 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,148,236,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,680,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $442,890,000 after buying an additional 320,502 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,053,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,011,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,039,000 after buying an additional 249,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,337,236 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $125,259,000 after buying an additional 482,570 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

