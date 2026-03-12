WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,841 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the February 12th total of 29,709 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 118,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

NTSE stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. 738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,179. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

